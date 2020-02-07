Google Maps seeks business

Google Maps application is displayed on a smartphone as central Seoul is seen in the background in Seoul, South Korea. -Reuters

Alphabet Inc's Google Maps on Thursday launched a redesign that prominently solicits users' reviews and photos of places they visit, seeking to grow its data in a field led by local search apps such as Zomato, TripAdvisor and Yelp.





The new look, which coincides with Google Maps' 15th birthday, introduces a "Contribute" tab to a menu at the bottom of the service's mobile app, Google said in a blog post.







The move could draw concern from Yelp Inc, TripAdvisor Inc and other companies that have encouraged antitrust investigations into whether Google has improperly used its dominance in search to popularize its newer tools, such as restaurant comparison.





Yelp, TripAdvisor and Zomato, all of which feature user reviews on businesses, could not immediately be reached for comment.







---Reuters, Sanfrancisco



Leave Your Comments