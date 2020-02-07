BP eyes sale of Algerian gas plant

A general view of Tiguentourine Gas Plant in In Amenas, 1600 km (994 miles) southeast of Algiers. -Reuters

BP (BP.L) is seeking buyers for its stake in a major Algerian gas plant deep in the Sahara desert after recent talks on a sale to Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) failed, three industry sources told Reuters.





BP hopes to raise around $2 billion from the sale of its 45.89% stake in the In Amenas natural gas plant that was the target of a deadly attack by Islamist militants in 2013. The sale is part of a $15 billion disposal programme BP is targeting by the middle of 2021, two of the sources said.







The approval of a sale of the Algerian assets will be one of the first major decisions for Chief Executive Bernard Looney who took office on Wednesday after his predecessor Bob Dudley stepped down following a decade at the helm.





The sale is politically sensitive for BP and its partners, Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) and Algerian state-owned Sonatrach, in the wake of the January 2013 attacks when gunmen raided the site and 40 employees died after a four-day siege. A BP spokesman declined to comment. Equinor and Sonatrach declined to comment. Rosneft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





BP has in recent months contacted a number of major international oil and gas companies to test the appetite for the stake after talks with Rosneft failed last year, the sources said. The collapse in the discussions with Rosneft, in which BP itself holds a 19.75% stake, were partly a result of Equinor's reluctance to partner with the Russian company, which faces U.S. sanctions, the sources who were close to the discussions said.





BP and Equinor in December 2017 signed a five-year extension agreement for the In Amenas production sharing agreement with Sonatrach which was ratified in April 2018.





