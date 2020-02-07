Hogan returns to Washington as auto tariffs loom

European Trade Commis-sioner-designate Phil Hogan of Ireland speaks as he attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium September. -Reuters

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan returned to Washington on Thursday for talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer designed to improve transatlantic ties as the threat of auto tariffs looms. Hogan first visited the United States as EU trade chief three weeks ago, declaring at the time that the European Union's bid to reset EU-U.S. economic relations had got off to a good start.





However, U.S. President Donald Trump said after meeting European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Davos a week later that he would impose tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if no trade deal were struck. Hogan had been due to address a conference on the digital economy in Brussels on Thursday morning, but abruptly changed his plans.





A European Commission spokesman said Hogan would hold talks in Washington with a number of U.S. administration officials, including Lighthizer. "These meetings are part of the regular bilateral contacts being held at technical.





--Reuters, Brussels



Leave Your Comments