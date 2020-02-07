Published:  12:41 AM, 07 February 2020

Fans want Mahesh to do a film in Punjabi?

Mahesh Babu is currently on a success high with his latest movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' which is still standing tall at the box office after 3 weeks of its release and the movie crossed the 100cr mark in the opening weekend itself.

The superstar has a fan base nationwide and fans love him a lot and the box office numbers prove the same. Fans of the superstar in the northern circuit are demanding a movie in Punjabi or a dub 'Maharshi' or 'Bharat Ane Nenu' in the Punjabi language.


