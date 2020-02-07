Nushrat redefines sensuality at Filmfare





The Bollywood actress looked as hot as green chili as she made her appearance at Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. Nushrat Bharucha looked gorgeous as she slayed the red carpet look in poise.







The Dream Girl actress opted for an asymmetrical single sleeve, dark green gown with waist-high slit by Yousef Akbar. She styled the gorgeous look in a minimalist way with open side sleek hairstyle by Suman Kaloya. She paired the gown with unusual Cinderella heels by Public Desire.







She accessorized the ensemble with a thick gold handcuff and an ear cuff by Suhani Pittie, she wore maximal bronzer and high lighter to illuminate her face completed by Tanvi Marathe. Nushrat is styled by Chandani Zatakia. Nushrat had made her mark in Bollywood with films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety' and 'Dream Girl'; she will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's social black-comedy 'Chhalaang' along with Rajkumar Rao.







