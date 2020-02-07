Akshay Kumar signed 'Dhoom 4'





Akshay Kumar has delivered what no other Bollywood superstar could ever. His last three films 'Mission Mangal', 'Housefull 4' and 'Good Newwz' not just entered the 200 crores club but also did a business of more than 700 crores domestically in a year which is a mammoth and exclusive record.







Now, Akshay Kumar fans are almost in for a very big surprise as Bollywood analyst Atul Mohan has tweeted that the Khiladi Kumar has been roped in for the next film of one of the biggest film franchises of Bollywood. Yes! We are talking about 'Dhoom 4!'





