'Would love to play Catwoman'

'Fast and Furious' star Michelle Rodriguez says if given a chance, she would love to play DC superhero 'Catwoman'. The actor, 41, said 'Catwoman' was her favorite from the comic book franchise as she is both "bad and good".





"I would love to be a superhero. I think DC has my favorite superhero, which is 'Catwoman'. I like her because she's bad and good and I'm in the middle when it comes to being good.







"I'm pretty bad and good so I would go the DC route 'cause there aren't a lot of really great female superheroes in general and so I need a little edge or I can't play and so 'Catwoman' I think is my favorite," Rodriguez told MTV International. The actor will next reprise her role of Letty Oritz in 'Fast and Furious 9'.







