Actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila, who is nowadays busy with her personal and professional life, will be seen in two avatars in a special tele-drama titled 'Priceless'. Written by Zafrin Sadia and directed by Gautam Kauri, the tele-drama has been produced to be aired on NTV on the upcoming Valentine's Day.





With the production of the tele-drama has been already completed, the actress informed that she will be sharing screen with Irfan Sazzad and Iffat Rashid Mishouri, among others.





"I really liked the story of 'Priceless' and also my character in the project is also very interesting. I have been presented in two stages of a woman's life bridging a gap of 30 years. To do so, I really had to pay proper attention to my characters," said Mithila about the drama.





"Gautam Kauri is a talented director and I always enjoy working under his direction. Also, I worked with Irfan Sazzad before in the tele-drama. Another fascinating thing happened with this drama is that my younger sister Mishouri also performed in it. Overall, I am really hopeful that the audience will enjoy the drama 'Priceless'", the actress added.





Mithila has recently starred in a web series directed by Tanim Noor for Hoi Choi. Meanwhile, Mithila Redwan was also praised for acting in a short film 'Blood Rose' directed by Redwan Roni. She is currently the head of BRAC International's Early Child Development. Mithila last worked as a model for a bank's special services advertising.

