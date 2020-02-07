5th Dhaka Art Summit begins today

Dhaka Art Summit organizers brief the press on the upcoming nine-day art event at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday. -Collected

The fifth Dhaka Art Summit begins today at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The nine-day summit will be organized by Samdani Art Foundation in association with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.





The announcement was made at a press conference held at the National Art Gallery Auditorium of the academy on Tuesday.





Co-founder and president of Samdani Art Foundation and director of Dhaka Art Summit Nadia Samdani, co-founder and trustee of Samdani Art Foundation Rajeeb Samdani, artist Bishwajit Goswami and BSA secretary Badrul Anam Bhuiyan, among others, were present at the conference.







The summit will showcase media art, paintings, performance art, seminars, film screenings, solo and group lectures, puppet shows, printmaking workshop, documentary screening on arts by over 500 artists from 44 countries. The exhibition will be curate by 32 local and foreign curators. 'We are going to organize the summit for the fifth time. The theme of this year's summit is 'Seismic Movements'. The event will portray social and political movements, geographical movement and others,' said Nadia Samdani.





The Dhaka Art Summit is open for all. Visitors will be able to attend panel discussions and symposiums where renowned local and foreign artists, art-critics and academics will speak on diverse art-related topics. The event will end on February 15.

