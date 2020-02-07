Khulna phase begins today

The Khulna Zone opener of the Bangabandhu National School Hockey Tournament'2020 will be held today (Friday) marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Organizing committee arranged a press conference at Khulna Zila Stadium auditorium on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain in the chair to disclose their planning.







Secretary of the tournament organising committee Mohammad Yousuf, General Secretary of Khulna Zila Sports Association Kazi Shamim Ahmed, Police Superintendent SM Shafiullah, Zonal Head of First Security Islami Bank Ltd Md. Abdur Rashid were present, among others, at the press conference. A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna are taking part in the first phase of the competition. A total of 10 school teams coming from different district under the Khulna Zone will be participated.





Top two teams from each of the zone will entitled to play in the final round scheduled to be held in Dhaka. All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players. The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team. Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.





Leave Your Comments