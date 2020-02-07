Navy clinch V-Day Kabaddi men's title

Bangladesh Navy emerged the men's title while Bangladesh Police clinched the women's title of the Victory-Day Kabaddi Tournament which ended at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium on Thursday.



In the day's men's final, Bangladesh Navy thrashed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) by 41-19 points while Bangladesh Police crushed Meghna Kabaddi Club by 42-26 points in the women's final.





Additional DIG (Development) of Bangladesh Police and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, Gazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque distributed the prizes among the winners.





