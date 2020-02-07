Rawalpindi gets ready for historic Test

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali (R) and his Bangladeshi counterpart Mominul Haque (L) pose with the Test series trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. -PCB

All eyes will be on Rawalpindi Test as touring Bangladesh and host Pakistan are set to end a 16 years-long drought to play a Test match in Pakistan with the two sides will be pitted in the first Test of the two-match series today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.





History was written after Pakistan hosted their first Test match last year against Sri Lanka since a deadly attack on Sri Lanka's team ushered in a decade of sporting isolation. Standing on the brink of yet another history, Tigers are all set to play a Test match in Pakistan only their fifth ever after much uncertainty.







Despite their memorable fight in Multan Test Bangladesh were handed a 3-0 sweep in their last Test series in Pakistan. A lot has changed in both sides since. In the 10 matches between the two sides in the Test format, Pakistan have come out victorious nine times, while Bangladesh secured a draw against Pakistan at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna in 2015.







Their most recent fixture was in 2015 in Bangladesh in which Bangladesh, captained by Mushfiqur Rahim, couldn't manage as much in both their innings put together and crumbled to a 328-run defeat in Mirpur, Dhaka. Mushfiq however will miss the historic Test today as he pulled out tour of Pakistan citing security concerns.





And there seems to be little that can stop the Azhar Ali-led Pakistan team from winning the match in front of emotional and boisterous support from home fans , unless the Mominul Haque' side shrug off the horrors of their recent T20 misery. The Test match also offers Tigers a chance to immediately bounce back from their long losing streak in Test cricket. Tigers are coming off a winless 2019.





Bangladesh must be hoping that their senior trio of Tamim Iqbal, skipper Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah will shoulder the team's responsibility in the absence of their two stalwarts, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.





The 30-year old Tamim has been sublime form since his return to cricket in Bangladesh premier League (BPL). He recently struck Bangladesh's highest first-class score ever, when he racked up 334 for East Zone, against Central Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) first round. Even the dashing opener showed consistency in Tigers' last T20 series in Pakistan despite series humiliating. Tamim and Mahmudullah are the only two cricketers in Bangladesh's squad, who have toured Pakistan before, back in 2008.





With the Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan being a part of the ICC World Test Championship, the first Test series is crucial for Tigers as they are yet to bag a point in World Test Championship. They lost both the matches to India held in November in India.





The PCB has been trying for the last five years to convince foreign teams to play in Pakistan. Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies and the World XI toured Pakistan during this period.







Last year in December during the Test series in Pakistan, several Sri Lanka players including Captain Dimuth Karunaratne expressed confidence that Pakistan is safe to tour. The test series in Pakistan was made possible after Sri Lanka toured three months ago and played an ODI and a Twenty20 series in Karachi and Lahore without any security trouble.





--Adnan Hadi, AA



Leave Your Comments