Son sends Spurs thru' to FA Cup fifth round

Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur rode their luck to reach the FA Cup fifth round as Son Heung-min's late penalty sealed a 3-2 victory in a rip-roaring replay against Southampton on Wednesday.





As in the 2-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at the weekend Jose Mourinho's side were often outplayed but showed character to set up a home tie with Norwich City.





South Korean Son has often been the go-to player when lead striker Harry Kane is injured and again he stepped up to convert in the 87th minute after being taken down by keeper Angus Gunn in a frenetic finale. Son's conversion was his 11th goal in the FA Cup since the start of the 2016-17 season - more than any other player.





It was tough on Southampton who deserved more, according to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho. "I have to be honest and say I think the best team lost on the pitch but my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit," said the Portuguese, whose one FA Cup triumph came with Chelsea in 2007.





"So many difficulties to even build a team, the options were not options to change the game. My team to deserved to win - but the best team lost."







Southampton played nearly all the football after unluckily falling behind in the 12th minute when Jack Stephens attempted to block Tanguy N'dombele's off-target shot but only deflected it past a helpless Gunn. Ralph Hasenhuettl's side responded in dynamic fashion with Danny Ings smashing a shot against the bar after 18 minutes.





--Reuters, London



Leave Your Comments