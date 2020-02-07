Positive agenda for EU-BD trade relations urged

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam speaking at a multi-stakeholder event titled "EU-Bangladesh Apparel Trade: A Time for a Reality Check" held at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has urged European nations to set positive agenda for EU-Bangladesh trade relations beyond relentless misinformation campaign by certain quarters.





"Bangladesh and EU (European Union) must continue to work together on labor reforms based on a roadmap, on promoting safety, efficiency and sustainability in the RMG industry, and on developing a compact on fair prices", he said. The State Minister made the remarks while addressing a multi-stakeholder event titled "EU-Bangladesh Apparel Trade: A Time for a Reality Check" held at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday, a press release said on Thursday.





Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the European People's Party, Tomas Zdechovsky, hosted the event in collaboration with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Brussels.





Zdechovsky took the initiative to create a platform for discussions on the current status of EU-Bangladesh apparel trade in his capacity as a member of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee (INTA) as well as Delegation for Relations with the counties of South Asia (DSAS). Shahriar highlighted the RMG industry's significant contribution to Bangladesh's economy and society, including turning its female workforce into real agents of change, reports BSS. "The sea change in the RMG industry in Bangladesh in the last seven years particularly has been the result of the collective efforts by many dedicated actors," he said.





He underscored the RMG industry's remarkable resilience and strength in course of nearly four decades despite many challenges from both within and outside.







Maximilian Krah, MEP from the Identity and Democracy Group and INTA Rapporteur for South Asia lauded Bangladesh's recent economic growth performance and the apparel sector's contribution to it. During the panel discussions, President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Dr. Rubana Huq shared various steps taken by BGMEA to promote well-being, financial inclusion and family support for the RMG workers.





BGMEA chief said the RMG industry in Bangladesh is open for partnership and has nothing to hide as far as workers' safety and remediation measures are concerned. Professor Michael H. Posner from the Stern School of Business, New York University stressed the need for examining the role of international business instead of creating 'exaggerated pressure' on the factories in source countries in a 'policing mode' of monitoring. Dan Rees from Better Work Programme at the ILO headquarters acknowledged the progress made in Bangladesh's RMG industry.





Bangladesh's Ambassador in Brussels, Mohammed Shahdat Hossain and former BGMEA President and member of the Advisory Committee of Commerce ministry Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, among others, spoke on the occasion. Prior to the meeting, Shahriar held separate bilateral meetings with Zdechovksy MEP and Milan Zver MEP where they discussed the recent political, economic and social developments in Bangladesh.









