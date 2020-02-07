4 million students get SEDP stipend through bKash

Under the Secondary Education Development Program (SEDP) adopted by the Government of Bangladesh to improve the quality of secondary education, 4 million (40 lakh) students will get stipend through bKash.





Recently, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated the project from her office by sending money instantly to the parents' bKash account after having a video communication with Tamanna Akhter, a tenth-grade student at Amtali Govt AK High School in Barguna.





The Minister and the student who received the scholarship in bKash account through Agrani Bank expressed satisfaction as the stipend reached the account of the student's guardian immediately. Recipient can cash out from any nearby bKash agent point without bearing any charge.





In the education system of the country, the rate of dropout in secondary level is very high. According to the concerned, one of the main reasons behind this is higher cost of education at secondary level than the primary level. The government was offering subsidies through several projects to reduce the dropout rate of students at this level. However, this year the government decided to disbursestipend under the Secondary Education Development Program (SEDP) by integrating all the projects.





Due to measures like SEDP, the benefits of secondary education have started to show. In a survey,it was seen that the dropout rate for students at secondary level was 61.38 percent in 2008, which dropped to 38.30 percent in 2018. The overall project has increased the number of beneficiaries and mobile banking has made thedisbursement system more efficient and accurate.





Harmonized Stipend Program's Project Director Sharif Mortaza Mamun said that the issue of distributingstipendto the hands of students across the country has now become simplified through bKash. There are many benefits for the students. The government is also benefited from this as it saves valuable time and money. The whole process has been made faster and safer by reducing the complexity of various offices.







bKash Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid said that bKash has been distributing secondary level scholarship successfully from 2017 by ensuring transparency and dynamism in disbursement. Students can cash out the sent stipend without any charge. With the opportunity to cash out from 225,000 bKash agent points across the country, the students are not facing any hassle.









Leave Your Comments