Pitha Utshob held at Chittagong University

Chittagong University organized Pitha Utshob at its premises on Thursday. -AA

Chittagoing University hosted a day-long Pitha Utshob on Thursday, an age-old tradition of Bengalis 'pithas', at its premises to celebrate the winter season.





"Pitha Utshob" is a traditional event of our Bangladeshi culture in winter, Chittagoing University organized this event to keep this tradition alive and convey the glory of it to the next generation.





Pitha is a type of rice cake from the eastern regions of the Indian subcontinent, common in Bangladesh, Nepal and India, especially the eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal and the Northeast India states, especially Assam. Pithas are typically made of rice flour, although there are some types of pitha made of wheat flour. Less common types of pitha are made of palm.





Pithas are primarily made from a batter of rice flour or wheat flour, which is shaped and optionally filled with sweet or savory ingredients. When filled, the pitha's pouch is called a khol (literally "container") and the fillings are called pur. For stuffed vegetable pithas, ingredients such as cauliflower, cabbage, radish, or potato are usually fried, baked, or steamed, and then mashed, cooled, and formed into small balls to stuff into the pithas.





Sweet pithas typically contain sugar, jaggery, date juice, or palm syrup, and can be filled with grated coconut, cashews, pistachios, sweetened vegetables, or fruits. Sweet pithas are also often flavored using cardamom or camphor.







Depending on the type of pitha being prepared, pithas can be fried in oil or ghee, slow-roasted over a fire, steamed, or baked and rolled over a hot plate.Pithas are often eaten during [[breakfast],as a snack with (often with tea), and in dinner or lunch. although there are many sweet varieties that are reserved for desserts or holidays.









Leave Your Comments