Protests mar Kashmir Solidarity Day event in Kabul.

There was a large protest in Kabul on Wednesday outside the Pakistan Mission on the issue of continued detention of PTM leader Manzoor Pashtun dampening the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day event planned by the Mission.







The hotel where the Pakistan High Commission had planned an anti-India event on Jammu and Kashmir also cancelled the booking and refused to host it.







Relevant to mention that Pakistani police had earlier arrested on January 25, 2020 prominent rights activist Manzoor Pashtun, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) which is critical of the Pakistan military's enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings.







Pashtun has been arrested under sedition charges. Coverage of PTM rallies and Pashtun's statement is regularly censured across Pakistani news media.

