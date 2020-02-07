'No problem in export-import with China so far'

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said there is no problem right now in terms of export-import activities between Bangladesh and China, including the import of raw material for RMG sector, but the government will take necessary steps after assessing the possible impacts of coronavirus. He, however, said they need to think about the situation if the situation (coronavirus) prolongs.





Tipu Munshi said the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will place a report on trade relations between Bangladesh and China within the next three months. The government will take the next step based on the report to be submitted by the apex trade body - FBCCI, according to the Commerce Ministry.





Terming China a big trade partner of Bangladesh, the Commerce Minister said Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation following the coronavirus outbreak.





Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry had a meeting with those related to export and import activities. BGMEA and BKMEA are also working to assess the situation. The Commerce Ministry said things will be clear within the next few days as the government remains alert.







