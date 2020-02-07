Young Tigers make history

Bangladesh U-19 cricket team pose for a selfi after reaching the final of the U-19 World Cup for the first time, beating New Zealand by six wickets at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday. -Twitter

Bangladesh U-19 cricket team reached the final of the U-19 World Cup for the first time in history after defeating New Zealand by six wickets at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.





Thanks to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored a heroic century for the young Tigers. He smashed 100 off 127 balls, laced with 13 fours and helped his side to reach the target in 44.1 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.







Bowling first, Bangladeshi bowlers did a remarkable job as they conceded only 26 runs for one wicket in the first 10 overs. Despite a well-fought 75 runs by Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Bangladesh managed to restrict New Zealand to 211 runs for 8 in 50 overs. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam scalped three wickets for Bangladesh while Shamim and Murad took two wickets each respectively. Chasing 212 runs to win, Bangladesh lost their openers cheaply for 14 and 3 respectively inside first nine overs. Mahmudul and Towhid Hridoy then made a 68-run partnership for the third wicket. Towhid got out by stumping after scoring 40.







However, Mahmudul's 127-ball 100 and an unbeaten 51-ball 40 from Shahadat Hossain ensured that Bangladesh coasted to victory with 35 balls to spare. Kristian Clarke and Kristian Clarke bagged one wicket each for Kiwis.

The young Tigers will now take on four-time winner India in the grand finale Sunday (Feb 9) at the same venue.





