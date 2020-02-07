CCC election schedule February 16

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections on February 16. Election Commission Secretary Md Alamgir said this at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city on Thursday.





He said like the Dhaka city elections, the CCC polls will be held using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The last CCC election was held on April 28 in 2015. The current CCC's five-year tenure will expire on August 5, 2020. According to the Local Government (City Corporation)







Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.





