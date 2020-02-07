Quader rejects BNP's reelection demand

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has rejected the demand of BNP for reelections to just-concluded Dhaka city corporations terming it illogical. He was addressing a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office in the city on Thursday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP's demand for reelections to Dhaka city corporations is irrational. There was no vote rigging or forgery in the city elections. If there was any incident of forgery, there would have been high turnout of voters in the elections."







About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's call for reelections to the two city corporations, Quader said: "BNP also knows that the polls were held in a free, fair and peaceful manner except one or two sporadic incidents".





Noting that despite low voter turnout, Awami League is satisfied over the Dhaka city polls as the elections were held in a peaceful manner, Quader said even the election observers did not raise any question about the city polls. Quader said AL councils will be held in Kotalipara and Tungipara in February 12 and 13 respectively, adding that councils will be held at grassroots level to strengthen the party.





AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries Ahmad Hossain and Mirza Azam, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, central committee members KM Jahangir and Marufa Akter Popy and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were, among others, present.





Leave Your Comments