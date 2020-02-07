'Opponents don't acknowledge my feats'

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that the members of the Opposition Party in Parliament have not yet acknowledged his feats.







He made this remark with reference to the fact that British journal The Banker named him as the Finance Minister of the Year for Asia-Pacific and Global Award 2020 in January. Kamal said, "Our political opponents do not appreciate our good jobs. They have said that I was a businessman. It is not an offence to be a businessman. I am also a chartered accountant (CA). Former Finance Minister Saifur Rahman was a CA too. I was a businessman twelve years back."





He said these things on Thursday while speaking to journalists at a press conference. He said, "Parliamentarians of the Opposition Party talked about the vulnerable status of the country's banking sector on Wednesday. They also talked about money laundering and stated the amount of money being laundered. My question is wherefrom they got this information."





Mustafa Kamal commented that Bangladesh has gained enormous economic development during last several years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









