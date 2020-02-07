Not everyone needs to use mask: IEDCR

Everyone needs protection as no one from China, hit by a deadly outbreak, has tested positive and the evacuees have been quarantined, says the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





At a news conference on Thursday, director of the IEDCR, said, "Many are confused about the use of mask. Novel coronavirus has not been found in our country yet. And we have kept the returnees from China in isolation. So not everyone needs to use mask."







"The returnees from China who show symptoms, such as fever, cold or sore throat, will need to use mask. Those taking care of them can also use mask," she said.





The 312 evacuees from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the heart of the epidemic, and the health workers at Ashkona Hajj Camp, where the returnees are kept, were using masks, Flora said.





Leave Your Comments