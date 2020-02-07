Dr. Yunus faces another 17 cases

Another seventeen cases have been lodged against Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus over the nonpayment of staff salaries.







These cases were filed on Sunday with the Third Labour Court. Reportedly these cases were filed by the former and present employees of Grameen Telecom. Including these cases, so far 107 cases have been registered against Dr. Muhammad Yunus. His former employees have lodged 14 cases while his current employees have filed 93 cases against him.







The plaintiffs who filed the 17 cases are Kazi Firoja Sony, Moniruzza-man Tony, Rabiul Islam, Abu Nayeem Bayezid, Billal Hossain, Sadman Sakib, Junayed Hossain, Mofassal Haque Tuhin, Mahmudul Hasan Sujan, Mostafizur Rahman Milon, Sadiqur Rahman, Aminul Haque Chowdhury, Sabina Yasmin, Basir Uddin, Rezaul Karim, Hafizur Rahman and Shariful Islam.





Allegations stated in the cases show that Grameen Telecom holds 34.20% shares of Grameenphone. The profits of Grameen Telecom were supposed to be equally distributed among its employees but it was not done. Grameen Telecom made profits of 4 thousand 74 crore 77 lakh taka from 2006 to 2018. Grameen Telecom's employees are supposed to receive 5% of the profits which is equal to 204 crore taka. This money was not paid to them which is why these cases have been filed.









Leave Your Comments