PM Hasina meets Pope Francis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with Pope Francis in Vatican City on Thursday. -bdnews24.com

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had an audience with Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholics of the world, at the Holy See (Vatican City) on Thursday.





"The Prime Minister visited the Vatican City near the Italian capital of Rome this (Thursday) morning and had an audience with the Pope there," said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. Sheikh Hasina stayed there for some time and exchanged pleasantries with the Pope.







PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were present on the occasion. Sheikh Hasina will leave here for the Italian city of Milan on Thursday by train.The Prime Minister arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day official visit to Italy at the invitation of her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.





