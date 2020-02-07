BCL activist killed in Sylhet, one held

Leave Your Comments

An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was stabbed to death on Thursday night over intra-party fued at Tilagor in the city.The deceased was identified as Avishek Dey Deep, an activist of local BCL and son of Dipok Dey of Sadipur area in Shibganj in the city.Officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station Abdul Kaiyum said Deep had an argument with BCL activist Shaikat around 9 pm and at one stage they attacked each other with sharp knife.The duo were rushed to MAG Osmani Medical College where Deep succumbed to his injuries.Later, police arrested wounded Shaikat who has been taking treatment under police custody at the hospital, the OC said.