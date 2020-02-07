Man ‘rapes’ daughter’s sixth-grader classmate

A man has been accused of raping the classmate of his sixth-grader daughter in Goalanda Upazila.



The victim filed a case against Abul Sheikh, 35, with Goalanda Ghat Police Station on Thursday afternoon. Abul is the son of Badan Mridha of the Ghat area.



The girl said she went to meet one of her classmates a day after the annual picnic of her school on January 29.

She called her friend but got no response. Her father Abul opened the door and called her inside. When the girl entered the house, Abul locked the door, gagged the girl and raped her.

Abul also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. After four days, she informed her family about her ordeal. When her brother went to confront Abul, the man fled, she said.

The victim’s father said a group of locally influential people are creating pressure on them to let go of the incident.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Tayebi, inspector (investigation) of Goalanda Ghat Police Station, said the victim filed a case against Abul. “We’re conducting drives to arrest the accused,” he said.

Last year, 902 children were raped in Bangladesh, a 153.37 percent rise from the previous year, according to a report by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).

Of the rape victims, 48 percent were aged between 13 and 18 while 39 percent between 7 and 12 years. Besides, 93 children fell victims to sexual harassment in 2019, the report said.

