Saifur Rahman's book 'Gunin' unveiled



'Gunin', the first compilation of short story by Md Saifur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Customs Bond Commissionerate was unveiled at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on Friday.





Md Jamal Hossain, member of National Board of Revenue (NBR), Fazlur Rahman Babu, famed actor and musician, Robaet Ferdous, Professor of Dhaka University and Arun Kumar Biswas, additional commissioner of NBR among others, addressed the function.







Speaking on the occasion, Saifur Rahman said, he never had any plan to publish a book. "It's just my hobby to read books and write." He encouraged the readers to read more and more books so that the new authors could be inspired.

