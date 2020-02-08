Two meat shops fined in Ashuganj

Brahmanbaria mobile court magistrate and officers are seen inspecting meat shops in Ashuganj. -AA



A mobile court has fined two meat shops in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria. During this period, 20 kg of meat was seized. The raid took place in the Araisidha Bazar of the upazila on Friday. Ashuganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Nazimul Haider led the drive.







Executive Magistrate Md Nazimul Haider told to Asian Age that, a raid was launched at some meat shops in the Araisidha Chawk Bazar in the morning. At that time, Salim Mia was fined Tk 10,000 for keeping expired meat in the refrigerator in an unhygienic atmosphere and Angor Miah was fined Tk 10,000 for not having a trade license. He added that such expeditions would continue.









---Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj

