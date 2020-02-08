'Sending Rohingyas safely back home must be a priority'

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam is seen inaugurating a food distribution center at Kutupalong Rogingya camp, Ukhia, Cox's Bazar. -AA



LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam emphasized on safely returns of the Rohingya community back to their country. He said development aides have to work on this matter with utmost importance. He also stressed that local and international NGOs have to come forward to help the locals who are living beside them so that they do not get mentally stressed.







He laid significance on providing safe living place and environment for both Rohingya community and local people on an inauguration ceremony held at Kutupalong Camp-4 Extension in Ukhia, Kutupalong, Cox's Bazar on Friday morning. Md Tajul Islam launched a drinking water pump developed by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in the camp. "





Rohingyas are the citizen of Myanmar. Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave them shelter out of humanity. Therefore, we managed a place here for them to stay temporarily. They will have every aspect a human need to live in this camp," he stated.





"Government put fences to ensure security for the locals so that the native people and the Rohingyas can live separately and peacefully. However, ensuring them a safe place to live is not the end. We will have to work on developing the environment, water, drainage system for both the locals and the Rohingyas," added he.







The LGRD Minister also inaugurated Emergency Assistance Project and a food distribution point at Camp-20 Extension later on that day. He also talked with some families living in that camp. He visited the drinking water pump installation at Ukhia's Moynarghona Camp-12 as well.





Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Helal Uddin Ahmed, Chief Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Susankar Chandra Acharjee, Md Saifur Rahman,Chief Engineer Department of Public Health Engineering(DPHE), Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioners Mr Mohammad Shamsu Douza and Mr Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner SM Sarwar Kamal, Mohammad Amimul Ahsan Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Ukhia upazila, Executive Magistrate of Chattrogram district Masudur Rahman Rubel, Abul Monsur, Officer-in-Charge of Ukhia Police Station, donors, camp in charges and officials of different NGOs were present at the time.









--- Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar





Leave Your Comments