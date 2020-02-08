Low voter turnout: Where did all the excitement go?





Initially, the polling date for Dhaka South and North City Corporation was on January 30th, 2020. Since it was Saraswati Puja and she is the goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and learning; almost in every educational institution where therestudents who are Hindu Religious believers, they celebrate this with festivity.





It turned out that almost half of the centers for this election will have Saraswati Puja on that they so the Election Commission had to change it to February 1st, 2020 facing massive protests from the progressive citizens and the students of Dhaka University.





Since the beginning of the campaign for the election, there was a huge celebration and it seemed that people are very excited to participate in the election. In some places, excitement turned into violence.





There was no significant violence for the election for a long time. Security forces had to arrest some of the supporters of both groups. In addition, cases were filed in the formal court due to the violence. I'm not saying it is a good sign, but it is one of the indicators of people are coming back and getting interested in the election.







Back in those days when people say they were interested, there was violence in elections. However, people would go to the polling stations to cast their votes. However, in the near past elections (national and local) people were very indifferent about casting their votes. So, campaign and massive participation in the campaigns were a good sign after some of the controversial elections (national and local).







In the last Dhaka North and South City Corporation Election, the candidates were not only active physically but also, they were very active in online and social media. The four major candidates for these two different city corporations got a total of 2.5 million likes in their election campaign in Facebook. The news and media have covered many different events of campaigns of different candidates. Altogether the Dhaka North and South City Corporation Election was in a festive mode.







During the election day, there were some segregated events of violence in the election. Nevertheless, people didn't come to the polling stations to cast their votes. In the Dhaka North City Corporation, 25.30 percent of votes have casted their votes. On the other hand, in the Dhaka South City Corporation, it was a bit higher, which is 29 percent of votes who have casted their votes. Why did it happen?







Some of the political and the candidates from the elections tried to explain why there was a lower voter turnout in the Dhaka North and South City Corporation Election. Awami League Advisory Committee Member and Chief Coordinator of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections, Amir Hossain Amu, mentioned that rescheduling of polls' date, the crisis of vehicles, and a long vacation before election day are the main reasons for a lower casting of votes.







We don't think any of the reasons are valid. Because the rescheduling of the election date was well circulated, and every voter for the election knew that. Secondly, most of the voters live nearby to the polling stations where they are supposed to cast their votes.







That doesn't change a lot about the voter turnout. Lastly, about the vacation and that is a 'shame' because citizens and the city dwellers think a vacation is more important than their citizenship right selecting a new guardian for their city. Or maybe, people are just not interested in 'voting' anymore.







On the other hand, Awami League Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has blamed BNP mayoral candidate and diplomats for the low voter turnout in the Dhaka city elections. According to his statement, BNP mayoral candidate was verbally aggressive and abusive in his statement which affected the voters' minds and discouraged them to go to the polling stations and this is one of the reasons people didn't go to the polling stations.





I don't see rational reasoning behind the statement. The second reason he claimed that the appointment of locals as international observers in the election is a clear violation of diplomatic norms. Still, it doesn't explain how the diplomates could possibly stop the voters to come to the polling stations to use their voting rights.







Likewise, the Jatiya Oikya Front Convener Dr. Kamal Hossain claimed that the two mayors-elects cannot be called mayors elected with a small ammount of the peoples' votes. Because the DNCC mayor has secured 14.84 percent votes and the DSCC mayor secured 17.30 percent votes and now they will become the representative of the 100 percent of the city dwellers.







Besides, the two mayoral candidates from BNP accused AL of vote-rigging, and they have demanded re-election of both city corporations. In addition, BNP has called for 'Hartal' on the very next day of the election. However, we didn't see any major participation from the BNP supporters or general people.







We think it is an ominous sign both for the country and the nation. To get out of this situation I think it is important for the political parties, election commission, and the government to come forward. If this continues then the future doesn't look bright of the country. In addition, the third party or the conspirators might look for opportunities to grab the power by illegal means.







In the last few elections, we didn't see much awareness programs from the election commission to bring back the voters to the polling stations. I think election commission should play a vital role in bringing back the voters. On the other hand, the security of the polling stations.







There are usually few to two police personals in every polling station. This is not enough. The election commission should make sure the polling stations are secure and neutral. Level playing field should be ensured for the majority people to come to the polling stations and to cast their votes.







On the other hand, political parties should organize themselves first. In the last few elections, we have seen that the opposition and the major political parties' organizational weaknesses. There have been many 'rebel' candidates in every election both from incumbent parties and the oppositions. If they cannot control the rebels, then there is a threat to violence.







And when there is a perception or threat to violence then people will not come to the polling stations because they will not want to risk their safety and security. And if we cannot bring the trust of the voters towards the election as an institution then the future of 'Democratic Bangladesh' might collapse and all the development and improvements of the country might have no meaning in the long run.





The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: krishna_du@yahoo.com

