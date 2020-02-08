First Siddhant, now Ishaan



With the film industry having found a new 'bakra' in Ananya Panday after Siddhant Chaturvedi trolled her over her 'struggle', her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khattar also took the opportunity to pull her leg in front of the media.





Ananya was wearing a t-shirt with some strange lettering, which Ishaan had been making fun of while they were script reading for their film. So when the media spotted them and Ananya spotted the media, she immediately wore a jacket on top and posed for pictures. "





But Ishaan knew that we would get a very funny picture if we shot in her tee and kept pestering Ananya to show the tee to us. But Ananya obviously was in no mood to be trolled again and kept her jacket on," says our man on the spot. Well, we wish Ishaan shared what was written on it so that the joke doesn't remain private.

