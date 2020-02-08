Published:  03:27 AM, 08 February 2020

Sonam works her endorphins for a six-pack

Sonam is the next female Bollywood star working her endorphins to get herself a set of six-pack abs. The actor posted a video of herself doing the weights on Insta.

The caption says," Working out super hard with @milestone_fitness at @upfitnessmumbai Morning workouts are the best! They really get the endorphins going! #ifeelgood #cantwaitfora6pack". Kapoor's video was met with mostly positive comments from her followers.

One user commented "Beast mode," which is gym slang for anyone going full throttle during a workout. Another wrote, "Inspiring boss lady winning hearts empowers women." However, a "fitness expert" didn't shy away from sharing his bro-science wisdom and said, "Uff u trying much weight starts from less weight...we can't go to last step without our first step".

Sonam Kapoor needs to lose weight? Really? The 34-year old is reed thin and has been likened to Audrey Hepburn for her light frame! Six-pack abs is indeed hard to achieve for female stars, but they should not be difficult to achieve for Sonam.


