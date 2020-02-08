Mahtim Shakib to receive award



Bangladeshi singer Mahtim Shakib Rahman, who has already carved a distinct niche in the musical arena with his unique style and tonal quality, will be awarded with the Asian Fair Award in the USA.







The 27th Asian Trade Fair and Cultural Show, organized by Bangladesh Association of Florida, have invited Mahim to be a special guest at the event and receive the award.





M Rahman Zahir, President of Bangladesh Association of Florida, said, "We are pleased to inform that we will felicitate Mahtim Shakib at this years' programm. Every year, we hand over the prestigious Asian Fair Award to a few distinguished cultural personalities for their outstanding contributions in the showbiz industry."





"Last year Mahtim Shakib delivered some outstanding original songs which were instant hits on YouTube. He has also done playback for Bangla cinema as well. To recognize his work and to inspire him for the future, we have invited him as a special guest for our event this year," Rahman Zahir added.





Mahtim Shakib expressed his feelings, "I'm blessed and honored to be invited to this grandiose event by the Bangladeshi community in the USA. I'm grateful to the jury for considering me for this prestigious award."

