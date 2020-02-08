Shoumi's 'Girlfriend Er Khoje' on Valentine's Day



Model actress Samonti Das Shoumi is at the peak of her career. As Valentine's Day is coming up, she is busy with work. She is doing impeccable work in front of the camera. She is well known on the small screen as well as the big screen.





The model actress will be seen in drama and music video on Valentine's Day. The drama is called 'Girlfriend Er Khoje'. It is being directed by A R Mazumder. Popular face of the small screen Mishu Sabbir is starring opposite her. The drama is supposed to be aired on RTV on the occasion of Valentine's Day.







She started her journey in showbiz in 2012. She was in top 10 contestants in Lux-Channel I Superstar contest. Then she started her career in media. She was seen as model in different fashion houses.







She also performed as model in TVCs, plays and music videos. Recently, Shoumi has also modeled on a song sung by musician Tanjib Sarwar. The name of the song is 'Dube Dube' directed by Chandan Roy Chowdhury, will be released on Dhrubo Music Station's YouTube channel on Valentine's Day.





The model actress starred in a web series recently. In addition, her first movie 'Boyfriend' was released last year. Taskin Ahmed acted opposite her in the movie under the direction of Uttam Akash.







Since then Shoumi has not been see in any movies. However, she revealed the news of a new movie. She said that she is set to take part in a movie in Kolkata this year. The film has already been finalized. If all goes well, the movie will start shooting after next Ramadan.





Leave Your Comments