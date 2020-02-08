'Obaidul Quader in panic about BNP'



BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku has said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader takes a swipe at BNP before washing his face every morning as he always remains in panic about the party.





He came up with the remark while distributing leaflets among people in Mohamamdpur Town Hall in the city on Friday demanding the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.Tuku said, "So, there'snothing to take cognisance of his words."







Their (BNP) lakhs of leaders and activists are facing arrest and attacks and are in jail as they have waged a movement, he claimed, adding that it was proved through the recent election that people have no confidence in the government.









