'Don't get panicked over coronavirus'



Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control & Research (IEDCR) has called upon the people not to be panicked over the coronavirus issue, but remain aware of it. IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora came up with the call while briefing reporters at its Mohakhli office in the city on Friday.







Meerjady Sabrina Flora said, "Be aware but not be panicked over the coronavirus issue as nobody has so far become infected with the virus in our country." No new suspected patient has been admitted to any hospital, she said.

Leave Your Comments