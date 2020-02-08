'Government gives money for women entrepreneurs'



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said government has given money for the country's women entrepreneurs to boost women advancement.Dipu Moni came up with the remarks after inaugurating eight days long SME fair at Chandpur Central Shaheed Minar premises on Friday.







The minister said government has allocated money to the banks for women entrepreneurs. But many women can't get the facilities. She urged all to help the women entrepreneurs for their advancement.Dipu Moni also said government is working relentlessly for the well being of the women as it is a women friendly government.









---Md Milon, Chanpur

Leave Your Comments