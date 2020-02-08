Delhi assembly polls today



An estimated 1.48 crore people of Delhi is going to exercise their franchise to elect a new 70-member assembly for the city-state today at the end of a high-octane and sharply-polarized campaign over protests against amended citizenship law (CAA).





In their final push as the curtains came down electioneering yesterday evening, the three key parties in the battle-ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its principal challengers Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress made last- ditch efforts to slug it out over issues ranging fromCAA and livelihood issues, reports agencies.





In the previous assembly poll in 2015, AAP had made a clean sweep winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi leaving just three for BJP. Congress drew a blank.





During the entire campaign, the three parties had deployed their top leaders for the Delhi assembly poll whose results are important more for their prestige than political heft. Voters of Delhi elect just seven lawmakers to the Lok Sabha and so do not have much of a role to decide which party will rule India.







The BJP began the campaign with a focus on the development work done by the Modi government for the national capital but later changed course and made Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest near Jamia Millia University in Muslim-majority Okhla assembly constituency in southeast Delhi, its main poll plank.





The 24-hour sit-in protest lasting for more than a month led by a group of women and their children in the biting cold of Delhi has become the face of countrywide protests against CAA. The BJP has been branding all opposition to the CAA as being against national interest per se.



Modi addressed two rallies while Amit Shah addressed many more and undertook door-to-door campaign. BJP President J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also in full throttle over the Shaheen Bagh protest.





