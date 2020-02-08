BNP claims to have permission for rally



Opposition coalition Jatiya Oikya Front and BNP will hold separate protest meeting in the capital today demanding release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail.Both the party is going to hold rally marking Khaleda's 2nd year in prison.







Jatiya Oikya Front will hold a protest meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity at 11:00 am and BNP will hold the rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 2:00pm.





BNP's all district units will also stage demonstrations on the same day. It will also publish posters and leaflets on the occasion demanding Khaleda's release. BNP claimed that they got permission from the police to hold a rally on Saturday, demanding the release of incarcerated BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.







However, the police said that they did not give any such permission and that the matter is still under consideration. BNP Publicity Affairs Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie said that they had received verbal permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, a three-member BNP delegation led by Annie met with the DMP commissioner seeking permission for the rally.







BNP has announced a two-day program for their Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release. As part of the two days programs, the party arranged doa mahfils in mosques after Jummah prayers on Friday seeking early recovery of Khaleda as she has been suffering from various critical ailments.







On February 8, 2018, Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. The High Court later doubled her five-year jail term. Khaleda was found guilty in another corruption case the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.





