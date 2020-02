A fire that broke out at the capital's Banani TNT slum early Saturday was extinguished after frantic efforts of about three and a half hours.





Rasel Shikder, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters, said that the fire broke out at 3:28am.





Twenty-two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire around 7am.





A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the reason behind fire and estimate the damage, he said.

