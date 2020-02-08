Vivo brings new smartphone Y91C 2020



Vivo, a Chinese multinational smartphone maker, has on Thursday unveiled a budget-friendly new smartphone - vivo Y91C 2020.





The smartphone is equipped with 4030 mAh battery and 13 megapixel AI rear camera and 5 megapixel AI selfie camera, said a press release.







Vivo Bangladesh, said the smartphone featuring three stunning colors- Fusion Black, Ocean Blue & Sunset Red is a new version of its Y91C model and available at Tk 9,990. Vivo Y91C 2020 houses 6.22 inches HALO FullView display with a resolution of 720×1520,







2GB RAM and 32 GB ROM which can be expanded up to 256 GB via micro SD card. This new phone is powered by android Funtouch OS 4.5 based on android 8.1. The phone's both cameras can save trouble of manually adjusting beautification level.





Face access fastest unlocking technology has also been added in the phone. Duke, Managing Director of vivo Bangladesh, said "Smartphone with stylish design in affordable price always comes in customers' first choice. We expect vivo Y91C will bring customer's satisfaction with an affordable price."

