Air pollution intolerable in Ctg

The dust and sounds of vehicles are polluting the air in port city. The air and sound pollution have aggravated in Chattogram city, causing different diseases to the city dwellers, environmentalists and locals said.





They said noise affects children physically and psychologically while normal life is being hampered by round-the-clock operations of the power generators in different posh residence in the city and wielding engineering workshops.





Physicians feared that if such environmental degradation continues, respiratory deceases would increase manifold among city residents. Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram office sources said the pollution is very high in a few jam-packed places of the city including Bahaddarhat crossing, GEC crossing, Newmarket, Agrabad, Chawkbazar and Andarkillah.





Residents of Bahaddarhat and Chawk-bazar areas alleged that the situation worsens at night as wielding operators start their generators which create noise higher than the tolerable levels of sound. Continuous sound pollution may totally deafen the children as well as the adults, ENT specialists feared. ENT specialist said, "A noisy environment can affect children physically and psychologically."





Air pollution is one of a variety of manmade environmental disasters that are currently taking place all over the world. Air pollution may be defined as an atmospheric condition in which various substances are present at concentrations high enough above their normal ambient levels to produce a measurable effect on people, animals, vegetation, or materials. 'Substances' refers to any natural or manmade chemical elements or compounds capable of being airborne.







These may exist in the atmosphere as gases, liquid drops, or solid particles. It includes any substance whether noxious or benign; however, the term 'measurable effect' generally restricts attention to those substances that cause undesirable effects. Air quality has deteriorated both due to human activities, and natural phenomenon such as windblown dust particles etc.







There are two major sources of air pollution in Chattogram, vehicular emissions and industrial emissions. However, these are mainly concentrated in the cities. Recently, air pollution has received priority among environmental issues in Bangladesh , as well as in other parts of the country.







Exposure to air pollution is the main environmental threat to human health in many towns and cities. Particulate emission is mainly responsible for increased death rate and respiratory problems for the urban population. This problem is acute in Chattogram being the city of the country and also the hub of commercial activity.





Chattogram is a major, cultural, and manufacturing center. The common types of industries in and around the periphery of Chattogram are ready-made garment manufacturing, jute, tanneries, textile, tea processing, fertilizer, cement, paper and pulp, chemicals and pesticides, food and sugar, pharmaceuticals,







petroleum refinery, distillery, rubber, plastics, and brick manufacturing, assembling buses, trucks, and motorcycles, assembling radios and televisions. Air of Chattogram is being polluted day by day very badly. Air and sound pollution in Chittagong city has reached an intolerable level, making the city dwellers suffer from different complicated diseases.





Mizanur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (traffic), said the unfit vehicles not only polluted air and sound but also contributed to traffic jams and road accidents.He underscored the need for combined efforts by the traffic department and BRTA to check the vehicles.





