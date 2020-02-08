2 killed in Cumilla road accident





A bus supervisor and a covered van driver were killed and 10 other people were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Jagannathdighi area of Chouddogram upazila early Saturday.





AKM Sharfuddin, in-charge of Miabazar highway police outpost, said the accident took place around 2am when the ‘Ena Paribahan’ bus hit the covered van, leaving the duo dead on the spot.





The details about the deceased could not be known yet.





Last year, 5,516 road accidents left 7,855 people dead and 13,330 others injured, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.





