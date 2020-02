Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two alleged smugglers along with 50 gold bars weighing 3.5kg from Benapole Bazar here on Saturday.





The arrestees are—Iqbal Hossain, 34 and Faruk Rony, 32, residents of Boro Achra village.





Lt Col Selim Reza, commanding officer of BGB-49 battalion, said tipped off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in the area at noon and arrested the duo along with the gold bars worth Tk 2.17crore.





A case was filed.





Leave Your Comments