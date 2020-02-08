Garment worker found dead in Savar





olice recovered the body of a garment worker from Ulail area here early Saturday.





The deceased was identified as Yasmin Akter, 18, daughter of Mukul Miah, hailing from Jamalpur village in Kalukhali of Rajbari district.





AFM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said that family members found Yasmin hanging from the beam of her room. She was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.





On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

