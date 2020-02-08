Cox’s Bazar road accident kills 4





A bus plunged into a roadside ditch on Cox’s Bazar-Chattogram Highway in Baniarchhora in Chokoria upazila on Friday night killing four people and injuring at least 22 others.





The deceased could not be identified yet.





Md Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Chiringa Highway Police, said that the accident took place around 10pm when the ‘Star Line Paribahan’ bus fell into a roadside ditch.





Four people were killed on the spot.





The injured were taken to the upazila health complex and other local clinics.





Police recovered the bodies and kept them at Harbang Highway Police outpost.





Road accidents claim thousands of lives in Bangladesh every year. Last year, the country saw at least 5,516 road accidents in which 7,855 people were killed, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.





At least 13,330 others injured in the accidents.





