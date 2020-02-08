China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital

A Bangladeshi student who returned home from China recently was hospitalised on Saturday with fever and respiratory problems.

Tajbid Hossain, 25, son of businessman Altaf Hossain of Mirzaganj village in Domar upazila of Nilphamari district, was first taken to the upazila health complex in the morning where doctors referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The youth was later sent to the Rangpur hospital where he was receiving treatment at an isolation ward.

“We’ve sent his blood and other samples to Dhaka for test as we don’t have such facilities here,” said Dr Mokaddem Hossain, assistant director of the hospital.

Schoolteacher Aminur Rahman Manni, a neighbour, said Tajbid was taken to the upazila health complex as he had fever and breathing complexities.

After learning about the symptoms, the on-duty doctor referred him to the Rangpur hospital for treatment.

Tajbid who studies at a private university in China returned home on January 29.

He went home straight after his medical checkup at the airport, his family members said.

