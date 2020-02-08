4 more arrested in connection with attack on journo Sumon

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested four alleged miscreants from Mohammadpur area on Friday night over attacking journalist Sumon on the day of Dhaka City Corporations elections.

With the arrest of the four people, the number of arrests rose to five in connection with the attack.

The latest arrestees are—Md Jahirul Islam alias Aupo, 26, Md Rasel Hawlader, 35, Md Masud, 18, and Md Alauddin, 21.

Based on secret information, a team of the Rab-2 battalion conducted simultaneous campaigns at different areas of Mohammadpur on Friday night and arrested them, said Major Arefin, a company commander of the battalion.

After the incident of attack on journalist Sumon, the Rab-2 also started investigation into the case alongside other law enforcing agencies. Several miscreants were identified after scrutinizing video footages of CCTV cameras, Major Arefin said.

Earlier on Thursday early morning, Mohammadpur thana police arrested another person named Ismail Hossain from Buddhijibi Road in the city’s Rayerbazar area.

According to the case statement, Mostafizur Rahman Sumon, a staff reporter of online news portal Agami.com, was attacked allegedly by supporters of an Awami League-backed councillor candidate at Rayerbazar Sadek Khan Road in Mohammadpur around 11 am on February 1.

He was first taken to ZH Sikder Women's Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

A case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in this connection.