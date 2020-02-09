Diner Sheshe





"I had a really happy childhood -- mom, dad and I would have dinner together every night and visit parks and zoos on the weekend. Mom would even prepare a special lunch basket that we'd enjoy together! My parents were my world and I was theirs!





I was in the 6th grade when things began to change. At first it was all good -- my mom wanted to work, and my dad supported her wholeheartedly. His business wasn't doing well, and slowly, she became the sole breadwinner of the family. But pretty soon, the fights and arguments began. I remember, I used to shut my bedroom door so I wouldn't hear them.





It just wasn't the same after that, and 2 years ago, everything fell apart. Mom and dad told me they were getting separated. Mom was having an affair and when dad found out, he was devastated. They tried, but in the end, they decided to call it quits. I was heartbroken and so mad at mom, I didn't speak to her for months!





Soon, dad and I moved into our family home but I wasn't happy -- my relatives would question mom's actions everyday and taunt me. I started isolating myself from all my friends and even quit my studies. I'd stay out all night too -- I couldn't go back to a home which didn't have mom.







But mom never gave up -- she'd call me everyday, even though I cut every call. Finally, after all those months of denial and anger, I wanted to hear her out. So we met and she explained where she was coming from -- her father got her married when she was 18 and she had to give up on her dreams.







It's taken me some time to come to terms with my parents' separation. But when I see where they are today, happy, independent and thriving -- it makes me happy! I've realized that even if mom and dad aren't together, we're still family. I had to stop seeing them as 'parents' to understand that they too deserve a shot at happiness, and that it's never too late from them to reach for it."





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments